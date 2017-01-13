Aether In The Sky - Flat Earth

Clicks78Aether In The Sky - Flat Earth
Clicks78
The Earth is a stationary plane, not a globe. Electricity is everywhere, the Aether is the medium that moves everything. Links to source videos: www.youtube.com/watch www.youtube.com/watch www.youtube.com/watch www.youtube.com/watch
As I studied Bio of Nicolaus Copernicus I found out he lived in celibacy but he was not a priest as other suggested... did not pray a Mass..
I have to apology for heliocentric system introduced by my fellow Pole, Mikołaj Kopernik (Nicolaus Copernicus in Latin pronunciation- Latin was the universal language at that time)
He was not only wrong by from the Church perspective he was a heretic... I suggest reading book of PhD prof - astronomer, Robert Sungenis, Galileo was wrong Church was Right
R. Sungenis has a Challenge for all heliocentric believers, now it is $100 000
Eric Dubay is the best expert now in Flat Earth topic
NASA lies … [More]
