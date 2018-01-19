Language

Attack on the Dominican Church in Kinshasa, DR Congo

Tesa
The Dominican brothers working at St Dominic Church, Limete, Kinshasa, DR Congo were attacked together with their parishioners on Sunday, December 31, 2017. They were attacked by security forces of … More
