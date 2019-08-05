Francis Removes Nephew of Whistleblower Viganò

Monsignor Carlo Maria Polvani, a nephew of Whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó, was removed as the head of the Secretary of State’s Information and Documentation Office.
Surprisingly, Pope Francis shifted Polvani to the irrelevant Pontifical Council for the Culture where he will be a second under-secretary. He is therefore no longer in Holy See’s diplomatic service.
Polvani’s place was taken by Monsignor Mauro Carlino, a protégé of the former Deputy Secretary of State, Angelo Becci, who now is a cardinal.
According to Italian media the changes were decided by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin, and his deputy, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who is considered a homosexual.
Picture: © Rog01, Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsHrjcmksayk
Clicks56
- Report
Social networks