The American Spectator

tomwoods.com

Picture: George Neumayr on twitter, #newsGkrcwvtpsq

“Francis is more interested in leftwing politics than in Catholic theology”, George Neumayr, contributing editor of, states talking to Tom Woods on July 14th on. Woods describes Francis as a result of John Paul II who - as he puts it - appointed "absolutely terrible people" as bishops: "Catholics have suffered under Bergoglios for decades now”.Neumayr agrees that a lot of the liberal bishops were appointed by John Paul II and Benedict XVI. He sees Francis as the “culmination of a century” of liberalism and modernism in the Church.For him it is "highly unlikely" that Francis, who in his theology is “more a Protestant than a Catholic” will convert to Catholicism, instead, the realistic scenario is that Francis will produce division and chaos, "Catholics will have to decide whether they guard the faith over papolatry.”And: “The Cardinals have to declare that Francis is a bad pope who must be resisted.”