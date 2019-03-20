Lapsed Priest, Francis Friend, Made Anglican Lay Bishop

Daniel Genovesi has been instituted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the interim Anglican Bishop of Uruguay, AnglicanNews.org (March 18) writes.The Uruguay Anglican diocese is even more liberal than the rest of the Anglicans. Accordingly, it is run down so badly that its unclear whether it can continue as an independent diocese.Genovesi left the priesthood in 1993 and married Mercedes, a former nun.In 2016 he published the book “Dear Brother: a History of Mercy with Francis” where he recounts how he wrote a letter to Pope Francis and received a “compassionate” answer.