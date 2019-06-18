Argentinean Archbishop: Voting for Pro-Abortion Politicians Is "Mortal Sin"

Retired La Plata Archbishop Héctor Aguer has clarified that voting for a pro-abortion politician is a “mortal sin.”
Taking on canal 9 he said, “To choose an abortion candidate or a party that has abortion on its agenda is a mortal sin.” He explained, “If we do, we become accomplices.”
Aguer explained that the Second Vatican Council calls abortion an “abominable crime.”
