English Carmel Goes Fully Old Rite

The nuns of Birkenhead Carmel, near Liverpool, England, are about to make a full transition away from the Novus Ordo to the Roman Rite.The Carmel was founded in 1918. The sisters were the full Carmelite habit and follow the 1990 constitutions. They lead a life of unceasing prayer in silence and solitude.The Carmelite life is free from the constraints of the world. Enclosure is essential to it.