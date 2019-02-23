Clicks26
English Carmel Goes Fully Old Rite
The nuns of Birkenhead Carmel, near Liverpool, England, are about to make a full transition away from the Novus Ordo to the Roman Rite.
The Carmel was founded in 1918. The sisters were the full Carmelite habit and follow the 1990 constitutions. They lead a life of unceasing prayer in silence and solitude.
The Carmelite life is free from the constraints of the world. Enclosure is essential to it.
#newsZhpudticnt
The Carmel was founded in 1918. The sisters were the full Carmelite habit and follow the 1990 constitutions. They lead a life of unceasing prayer in silence and solitude.
The Carmelite life is free from the constraints of the world. Enclosure is essential to it.
#newsZhpudticnt