Magisterium made a mistake in excommunicating Fr. Leonard Feeney since BOD,BOB and I.I refer to invisible people : Vatican Council II interpretation changes

Pope Pius XII made an objective mistake in the Letter of the Holy Office 1949 to the Archbishop of Boston when he assumed that BOD, BOB and I.I referred to personally known people saved outside the Church.

So the magisterium and the traditionalists have re-interpreted the Nicene Creed, dogma extra ecclesiam nulla salus, Council of Trent, Catechisms of Trent,Baltimore and Pius X, Vatican Council II, Catechism of the Catholic Church etc)

with implicit cases being implicit, what is invisible being considered visible and so their conclusion is heretical

It is the official theology based on the irrational premise of there being non existing people who really exist.

We must remember Leonard Feeney of Boston. He took on the entire Boston Establishment.They threw everything at him and he did not recant.1

He refused to say that the baptism of desire and the baptism of blood were explicit. He also refused to claim that these 'explicit' cases were exceptions to the dogma on exclusive salvation in the Catholic Church.

-Lionel Andrades

