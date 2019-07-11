Bishops Warn of Freemasonry, Rosicrucianism, Witchcraft

In some parishes, parish councils and diocesan organizations, there are “more and more” people in positions of responsibility who belong to Freemasonry, Rosicrucianism, and witchcraft, Bishop Abraham Kome Bouallo, 50, President of the Cameroon bishops, writes in a June pastoral letter.He calls on his faithful to “block the way” of these groups and laments that the sacraments are administered to them “without scruple.”It is known that the anticlerical French Freemasonry tries to infiltrate the African society in order to spread its anti-Church, anti-family and immoral ideology.