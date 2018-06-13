Clicks228
Political Will: Hungarian Family Policy Shows Fantastic Results
In Hungary, the number of abortions has fallen sharply as a conquence of government programs who promote the family, according to the Hungarian family minister Katalin Novak. At the same time the number of divorces has dropped an the number of marriages augmented:
2010
Abortions: 50.600
Divorces: 28.500
Marriages: 18.600
2017
Abortions: 40.449
Divorces: 23.873
Marriages: 35.520
Hungary has low fees for kindergartens, free school textbooks, tax benefits and low-cost services for families, household subsidies, free summer camps for children.
This resulted in a +63.8% net profit in the home budget of families compared to 2010, after years of Socialist anti-family misgovernment.
Picture: Katalin Novak, © Arno Mikkor, CC BY, #newsJciouuhizm
