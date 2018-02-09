Clicks335
In 2015, Jorge Bergoglio Booked His Own Flight Ticket
Vatican officials dragged their heels on Pope Francis’ trip to Lampedusa in 2015 according to Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin.
They finally relented when allegedly an executive from Air Italia told them that a passenger named Jorge Bergoglio had booked his own seat.
Tobin mentioned this rather implausible story on February 5 at a meeting with journalists at Georgetown University according to Daniel Sullivan Burke, religious editor of the fake news CNN.
Picture: Joseph Tobin, © Adsderrick, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsNljgctgznc
