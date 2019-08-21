Russian-Orthodox Praise Islamic Feast, Visit Mosque

Russian-Orthodox Metropolitan Feofan of Kazan and Tatarstan congratulated the Moslems of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, for the Islamic Feast of the Sacrifice Eid al-Adha.
Feofan wrote on August 11 that this feast symbolizes “the faith and trust in the Almighty" and "teaches goodness and mercy", recalls "moral purity" and calls for "the triumph of the spiritual principle in man.”
Another Orthodox Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, participated in the Eid al-Adha by visiting the Kyzyl-Zhar Mosque in Petropavlovsk, Kazakhstan (Pictures).
Notwithstanding political courtesies, it is obvious that Christians and Muslims do not believe nor trust in the same “Almighty” and have contradicting views on “moral purity” and the “spiritual principle in man.”
#newsWjsyncusnp
Clicks83
- Report
Social networks