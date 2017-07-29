Sister Lucia of Fatima, Germany Will Convert

Kirchliche Umschau

On 19 March 1940, Sister Lúcia dos Santos, one of the seers of Fatima, wrote a letter to the German Church historian, Father Ludwig Fischer (1890-1975), an ardent promoter of Fatima, reports. Sister Lúcia wrote to him that Germany “will return to the sheep shelter of the Lord” but “this moment approaches very slowly, very laboriously, but it will eventually arrive, and the hearts of Jesus and Mary will then reign with splendour.”On the same day Sister Lucia informed her confessor, Father José Bernardo Gonçalves S.J. (1894-1967) that she had written to Fischer about a “promise” she had received in an undated vision while praying before the Blessed Sacrament. She heard in her soul, “Germany will return to my flock, but this moment approaches very slowly. It approaches – that is sure -, but slowly, very slowly.”