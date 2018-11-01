Mosebach, Francis Turns the Church into Something Unrecognizable

The German novelist Martin Mosebach - an internationally known proponent of the Roman Rite - said during a panel discussion in Hannover, Germany, that he cannot find any "consistency" in Pope Francis' thoughts, Die-Tagespost.de reported on October 30.According to Mosebach, Francis does not think things to the end but rather produces a "big whirlwind" and then watches what happens next,"If Francis continues with this policy for some more years, we will not recognise things anymore.”