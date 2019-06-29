Bishop Resists: “I Am A Man, Not A Monkey"

Chinese Bishop Vincenzo Guo Xijin did not participate in the June 28 dedication of the new regime Cathedral of Mindong, after he was forbidden by the government to celebrate Mass for religious sisters the day before.According to AsiaNews.it, Xijin explained the absence at the dedication ceremony, “I am a man and not a monkey.”Xijin is the former Mindong diocesan bishop. But Pope Francis forced him to hand over his diocese to a regime bishop, demoting him to an auxiliary bishop.