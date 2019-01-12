Clicks8
Apparatchiks At the Vatican Press Office
Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, announced on January 11 a new team after the abrupt resignation of the old press officers. They are:
Romilda Ferrauta, France, previously at Radio Vatican, now Senior Advisor
Sister Bernardette Reis, USA, previously at VaticanNews.va, now Assistant
Raúl Cabrera Pérez, Peru, formerly at VaticanNews.va, now Assistant
Thaddeus Jones, USA, previously at VaticanNews.va, now Office Manager.
Alessandro Gisotti remains Director ad interim.
Gisotti pointed out that the new team is "international" as if this had any bearing for their competence.
However, all leaders at Vatican Communications are male Italians: Paolo Ruffini, Andrea Tornielli, Andrea Monda, Paolo Nusiner, Giacomo Ghisani, Alessandro Gisotti and Francesco Masci.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsGnjhnyqpla
