Apparatchiks At the Vatican Press Office

Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, announced on January 11 a new team after the abrupt resignation of the old press officers. They are:Romilda Ferrauta, France, previously at Radio Vatican, nowSister Bernardette Reis, USA, previously at VaticanNews.va, nowRaúl Cabrera Pérez, Peru, formerly at VaticanNews.va, nowThaddeus Jones, USA, previously at VaticanNews.va, nowAlessandro Gisotti remains Director ad interim.Gisotti pointed out that the new team is "international" as if this had any bearing for their competence.However, all leaders at Vatican Communications are male Italians: Paolo Ruffini, Andrea Tornielli, Andrea Monda, Paolo Nusiner, Giacomo Ghisani, Alessandro Gisotti and Francesco Masci.