Pope Francis "Loses" Argentinean Elections

#newsLtxirxbaiz Picture: Mauricio Macri, © Gobierno de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, CC BY-SA

Center-right Argentinean president Mauricio Macri who received from Pope Francis in February 2016 a frosty welcome in the Vatican, won the midterm parliamentary elections on Sunday. Former leftwing Peronist President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, favoured by Francis but involved in a corruption affair, lost against Macri’s candidate in Buenos Aires by four percentage points. During the election campaign Kirchner had claimed that Macri’s policies would “hurt the poor”. In Buenos Aires Macri’s coalition received more than half of the vote.