There are persistent voices in Buenos Aires that Cardinal Bergoglio promoted compromised priests, including homosexuals, to ensure their total loyalty according to George Neumayr who is in Buenos Aires gathering information about Francis (spectator.org, August 25).
Neumayr stresses that as a pope, Francis likewise surrounds himself with “crooks, creeps, and degenerates”. He explains, “He uses their secrets to control them.”
Neumayr describes Francis as a “ruthless chameleon" who is willing to tell any lie and try any low tactic to preserve power.”
Picture: Jorge Bergoglio, © Aibdescalzo, CC BY-SA, #newsXxeryxmjdt
