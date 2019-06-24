Cardinal Burke Explains Why He Is "Interested" in the Old Rite

The Roman Rite [as opposed to the Novus Ordo] is “the most beautiful form of the Roman rite,” Cardinal Raymond Burke told InfoVaticana.com (June 4).He stressed that this rite “has blessed the Church for over 1,400 years" and that it is "impossible" for the Church to lose its beauty.Burke quoted Benedict XVI, "What is beautiful and true cannot now become ugly and false.”“My concern is that the precious heritage of divine worship that has come to us since the apostles continues, and that is why I am interested in this rite,” Burke added.