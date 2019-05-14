Draft for Curia Reform: "Very Negative Impression," "Poor Quality"

Marco Tosatti has seen the draft of Praedicate Evangelium, the document for an upcoming reform of the Roman Curia, and had a "very negative impression,"
"I was struck by the poor quality, from a formal and substantial point of view," he writes on his blog (May 11).
Tosatti gives as an example article 130 which calls on episcopal conferences to value and protect "indigenous cultures" with their "heritage of wisdom" and their "cosmic and spiritual balance" as "wealth for all humanity.”
"Cosmic?" Tosatti asks. [Among Catholics this is commonly called “paganism” which according to the Bible is a form of devil worship.]
Tosatti asks why the draft despite Francis' claptrap on "synodality" was not sent to all cardinals for review: "They are cardinals precisely to advise the Pope, not to put on a biretta."
Francis is presently heavily influenced by two cardinals, Tosatti writes: Loser Cardinal Reinhard Marx and Scandal Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga. Both have never held a position in the Roman Curia.
