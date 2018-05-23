Clicks 28

Our Lady of Sorrows

IRISH REFERENDUM - PRAYER AND FASTING URGENTLY NEEDED

Just got word that Eddie Stone the Irish Healer had a dream last night that depicted a vision he believes comes from God. The vision was of a baby resting on weighing scales and was matched on the other side of the scales with the Irish Referendum. He believes that this message from God indicates the vote is in the balance and we have to pray much harder, including fasting. Eddie Stone has askes us all to spread this vision, so lets make it go viral!!



Please email everyone you think will help the unborn child with this message from Our Lord!!!