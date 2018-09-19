Dutch Bishop Refuses to Take Part in the Youth Synod

Auxiliary Bishop Robert Mutsaerts of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, chosen by the Dutch bishops’ conference to represent them at the Youth Synod, will not attend.Mutsaerts announced on RkKerk.nl (September 19) that he does not consider it “the right time to hold a Synod on Youth, considering the studies and the news about [homo]sexual abuse”.Roermond Auxiliary Bishop Everardus de Jong will replace Mutsaerts.