Blood-Money Causes "Heated Discussions" in Amazon Synod Hall

In the evening of October 17, there were “heated discussions" (Edward Pentin on Twitter) in the Synod hall after Pentin had mentioned during the Synod’s press conference that the pro-abortion and pro-homosex Ford Foundation (assets: $12.5 billion) funded the Brazilian Bishops' Missionary Council for Indigenous Peoples (CIMI) with about $2 million since 2006.
CIMI was founded by the Austrian-born Bishop Erwin Kräutler who considers baptism a symbol of colonialism. It is part of the Pan-Amazon Ecclesial Network (REPAM), the chief organiser of the Synod.
CIMI's head, Archbishop Roque Paloschi of Porto Velho, Brazil, did not deny at the presser that the CIMI had received the money from the Ford Foundation.
However, he dodged Pentin's question whether the money was used for the Amazon Synod.
Picture: Roque Paloschi of Porto Velho, © Daniel Cima, CC BY, #newsYzcxewgcva
Clicks215
- Report
Social networks