Orthodox Priest Cleanses City After Gay March

Father Oleg Mokryak, the head of the Orthodox Odessa Diocese Missionary Department, cleansed last Saturday the area of Odessa, Ukraine, where shortly before a gay march had passed by.According to orthochristian.com (August 20), Mokryak dispensed holy water on people, the roads and the monuments where the march had come along explaining to onlookers what he did.Homosexual ideology is frowned upon in the Ukraine. Nevertheless, laws promoting gay ideology were immediately introduced by the oligarch regime that took over power after a Western backed coup d'état in 2014.