What Is Better, Catholic or Protestant? Francis: “Both of Them Together”

The Youth Pastoral Office of Magdeburg diocese, Germany, will organize an October 2020 “ecumenical pilgrimage” for young people to Rome.
The motto of the journey is “With Luther to the Pope”. A similar trip was already taken in 2016.
The pilgrimage is co-organized by the regional Protestant State church, although the Protestants repudiate pilgrimages.
On the trip's webpage Mit-Luther-zum-Papst.de, the tour operator, Hans Höffmann, remembers what Pope Francis said to the participants of the 2016 pilgrimage when asked by a youngster: "What is better, Catholic or Protestant? Francis answered in German: "Both of them together!”
Martin Luther attended school in Magdeburg as a boy. As a preacher, he led the city to defect from the Church. Magdeburg became the first major city to publish Luther’s writings.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsLtodngipfm
