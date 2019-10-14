Not Halloween Yet: Anglican “Bishopess” At Newman’s Canonisation

In attendance at the October 13 canonisation of John Henry Cardinal Newman was, close to the altar, also a delegation of Anglican clergy.
Francis greeted the Anglicans personally, including an Anglican female bishop (encircled on the picture).
Anglican ordinations are null and void. Newman left Anglicanism in order to join the Church.
Clicks112
- Report
Social networks
Here is the picture with Francis
eva333 likes this.
As cATHOLICS we sure do care a lot about people who love to hate Jesus and the Catholic Church. How about some people who also left the anglican church in attendance. Are there any of those?
If they wont convert to the true Faith, why do they attend a canonization in the Catholic Church of a man who did? Or did Bergoglio invite them to signal that there is no true faith and conversion to the Catholic Church does not matter?