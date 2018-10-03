Clicks7
Benedict XVI Disliked Communion in the Hand, Feared “Powerful Groups”
During the Synod on the Eucharist (2005), Bishop Athanasius Schneider wrote to Pope Benedict XVI praying him to refrain from distributing Communion in the hand.
Schneider told the Hungarian theologian Dániel Fülep that Benedict XVI answered several weeks later, “Your arguments are convincing. But as you know, there are powerful groups in the Church who resist what you have asked me to do.”
Fülep has published his interview online.
Only three years later, on Corpus Christi 2008, Benedict XVI finally stopped distributing Communion in the hand.
Some weeks later, during a General, Audience, Schneider thanked Benedict XVI for this “miracle”.
Benedict XVI immediately understood what Schneider was referring to and replied, “Yes, this mode of giving Holy Communion kneeling and on the tongue is more appropriate.”
