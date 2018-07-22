Cardinal Brandmüller Criticises Communion on the Hand, Mercy Ideology

LaFedeQuotidiana.it

“It is evident that receiving Holy Communion on the tongue while kneeling expresses the faith in Christ's real presence better than Communion in the hand while standing”, according to Cardinal Walter Brandmüller.Talking to(July 22), Brandmüller, one of the two living Dubia cardinals, further criticises Pope Francis' mercy ideology,“Mercy is only true if it does not contradict but is in harmony with the other Christian virtues: prudence, temperance, fortitude.”