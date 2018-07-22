Language
Clicks
125
en.news 1 1

Cardinal Brandmüller Criticises Communion on the Hand, Mercy Ideology

“It is evident that receiving Holy Communion on the tongue while kneeling expresses the faith in Christ's real presence better than Communion in the hand while standing”, according to Cardinal Walter Brandmüller.

Talking to LaFedeQuotidiana.it (July 22), Brandmüller, one of the two living Dubia cardinals, further criticises Pope Francis' mercy ideology,

“Mercy is only true if it does not contradict but is in harmony with the other Christian virtues: prudence, temperance, fortitude.”

Picture: Walter Brandmüller, #newsJnmvejldhr
Share Like
More
Write a comment
yuca2111
That's what I've tried to preach to my Novus ordo friends A letter from me to you
Like
More