The people on earth, Satan is real and you must be on guard!!!



For the people in purgatory you cannot sin anymore , but you held on to these words causing you to offend God. We are praying for you!!!



For the people in Hell, whether you realized it or not you lived for Satan and these words torment you for eternity!!!



The words that start with “D” and remind us of this fallen angel...



Danger

Dead

Debt

Doubt

Despair

Defame

Dictator

Die

Discrimination

Disobedience

Disease

Damned

Deceive

Dysfunctional

Destruction

Despair

Deception

Disillusionment

Discontentment

Disappointment

Discourage

Disbelief