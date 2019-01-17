Language
Surrender and its results.
DefendTruth
1
44 minutes ago
For Catholics, surrender to the [gay] world is not in our vocabulary.
Tesa
21 minutes ago
“A time is coming when men will go mad, and seeing someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad, you are not like us.’” - St. Anthony the Great
