Eucharistic Miracles: Scientific Proof that Eucharist is the Body of Christ
Catholics believe that the Holy Eucharist is the substance of the Body and Blood of Christ, but the accidental properties (appearance, taste, smell) remain that of bread and wine. However, sometimes the Eucharist fully manifests as the Body and Blood of Christ in what we call "Eucharistic Miracles." Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Ray Grijalba (The Joy of the Faith) about the history and scientific research showing that Eucharistic miracles are in fact legitimate. Ray covers the Eucharistic miracles of Lanciano, Tixtla, and Buenos Aires.