Argentinean Hospital Chapel Dedicated to “Three Religions”

The Néstor Kirchner Hospital in San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina, inaugurated an oratory dedicated to Christian, Muslim and Jewish religion.The chaplain of the institution, Father José Antonio Berengel, explained that many people connect with "their God" in the hospital, "and this oratory is under the three titles of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian religions."Berengel expressed his believe "that we are not focusing on religions, we are focusing on the spirituality of man,” as if the second were not a small part of the first.