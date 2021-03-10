Feminists vandalize church in Mexico 🤮| SW News | 209

Feminists vandalize church in Mexico

| SW News | 209A group of feminists charged into the church of San Damián y San Cosme at Oaxaca in Mexico, and vandalised its interior. The incident took place during a rally organized on March 7th in the city as part of International Women's Day. Pope Francis expresses wish to visit crisis-hit Lebanon During the inflight press conference while returning after his three-day Iraq visit, Pope Francis expressed his desire to visit ‘suffering’ Lebanon. The Holy Father said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, Patriarch of the Maronite Church, had requested him to visit the country’s capital, Beirut, on the way back. Soldiers gun down 2 protesters on the premises of St Colomban Cathedral in Myanmar Two protesters who took refuge in the precincts of Saint Colomban Cathedral in northern Myanmar were fatally shot by the army on March 8. Seven more were injured in the shooting which took place in Myitkyina, capital of Kachin State, according to an Agenzia Fides report. Pakistan bishops’ conference unhappy over minority commission working pattern The Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference has expressed dissatisfaction with the working pattern of the National Commission for Minorities. Vatican expresses concern over exclusion of other religious groups from the UN report on Islamophobia The Holy See has expressed concern over a UN Human Rights Council (or UNHRC) report released last week, which turns the spotlight on “Anti-Muslim hatred/Islamophobia”, without any reference to other religious communities that fall prey to hatred, discrimination and persecution around the globe. Holy See urges leaders to re-examine stand on punishment for crime Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher has urged global leaders to not just focus on punishment for crimes, but combine it with crime prevention, criminal justice and rule of the law. Argentinian bishops decry police crackdown on protests against pandemic curbs The Catholic bishops of Argentina have decried the police crackdown on people protesting against draconian pandemic restrictions in the province of Formosa. Despite having the lowest COVID-related death rate in the country, Formosa has the strictest lockdown curbs, including compulsory quarantine. South Sudan diocese gets a new bishop after a decade-long wait Pope Francis has appointed Fr Christian Carlassare, MCCJ, as the bishop of South Sudan’s Rumbek Diocese. A Comboni missionary, he has been serving as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Malakal.