“Lovely”: Biden Attended Sunday Mass

US President Joe Biden attended Sunday Mass for the first time since taking office at Jesuit Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown, Washington, which he frequented when he was vice president.The church is a few miles from the White House. Biden entered through the front entrance where according to FoxNews.com (January 24) a Black Lives Matter banner was hanging on one side and a banner with a Francis quote on the other, “We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”After Mass, Biden said that the Mass was “lovely." He was accompanied by his son, Hunter, and two of his grandchildren, Finnegan and Maisy.Donald Trump spent Sundays often at Trump National Golf Club and was not a regular churchgoer.