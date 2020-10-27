“When we are successful” ... NO YOU WON’T BE!

THE ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY BY 2030
“When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance at this New World Order[.]”
- George H W Bush, 1991.
World Economic Forum @wef in a 2016 slick tweet:
By 2030, “You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy.”
And they point to China, which they control, as the totalitarian communist country when this is what they envisage for the whole world!
Compare with the Illuminati plot/goals:
1) Abolition of ALL ordered national governments.
2) Abolition of inheritance.
3) Abolition of private property.
4) Abolition of patriotism.
5) Abolition of the individual home and family life as the cell from which all civilizations have stemmed.
6) Abolition of ALL religions established and existing so that the Luciferian ideology of totalitarianism may be imposed on mankind.
Cf Just waking up to the Conspiracy? Speedily catch up with “Pawns in the Game”
Clicks70
- Report
Social networks
1) The vehicle to get them there? Well if you guessed it, CoViD!
2) Pope Francis’ latest Encyclical Fratelli tutti (3 October 2020), in lockstep, speaking behind a lamb’s mask on the said goals.
2) Pope Francis’ latest Encyclical Fratelli tutti (3 October 2020), in lockstep, speaking behind a lamb’s mask on the said goals.