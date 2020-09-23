Thérèse of Lisieux and the Bible

“with such accuracy that you would think her conversations were but a commentary on the Holy Books."

[1]

It was the feast of the Holy Name of Mary. She asked me to read her the Sunday Gospel. I didn't have the missal and told her simply: “It's the Gospel where Our Lord warns us against serving two masters”. Then, imitating the voice of a little child reciting her lesson, she said it from memory from beginning to end.

[2]

“Had I been a priest, I would have learned Hebrew and Greek, and wouldn't have been satisfied with Latin. In this way, I would have known the real text dictated by the Holy Spirit”.

[3]

"Story of a Soul"

One morning during my thanksgiving, Jesus gave me a simple means of accomplishing my mission. He made me understand these words of the Song of Songs: “draw me, we shall run after you in the odor of your ointments”. O Jesus, it is not even necessary to say: “When drawing me, draw the souls whom I love!” This simple statement: “Draw me” suffices; I understand, Lord, that when a soul allows herself to be captivated by the odor of your ointments, she cannot run alone, all the souls whom she loves follow in her train.

[4]

You have said to me as the father of the prodigal son said to his older son: "everything that is mine is yours”. Your words, O Jesus, are mine, then, and I can make use of them to draw upon the souls united to me the favors of the heavenly Father.

[5]

To keep the word of Jesus, that is the sole condition of our happiness, the proof of our love for Him. But what, then, is this word? It seems to me that the word of Jesus is Himself... He, Jesus, the Word, the Word of God!

[6]

Lectio Divina

Holy Scriptures come to my aid. In them I discover a solid and very pure nourishment. But it is especially the Gospels that sustain me during my hours of prayer, for in them I find what is necessary for my poor little soul. I am constantly discovering in them new lights, hidden and mysterious meanings.

[7]

"Why I love you, Mary"

[8]

Sola Scriptura

In pondering your life in the holy Gospels,



I dare look at you and come near you.

Sola Scriptura

Saint John's home becomes your only refuge.



Zebedee's son is to replace Jesus



That is the last detail the Gospel gives.



It tells me nothing more of the Queen of Heaven.

But, O my dear Mother, doesn't its profound silence



Reveal that The Eternal Word Himself



Wants to sing the secrets of your life



To charm your children, all the Elect of Heaven?

"Story of a Soul"

What a surprise we shall have at the end of the world when we shall read the story of souls! There will be those who will be surprised when they see the way through which my soul was guided!

[9]

"There was much else that Jesus did; if it were written down in detail, I do not suppose the world itself would hold all the books that would be written”

Jesus: Make me wise in the ways of Heaven.



Show me the secrets hidden in the Gospel.



Ah! that golden book is my dearest treasure.

[10]

(by Francisco Albarenque Rausch - Argentina, May 2020)