SCRIPTURAE SACRAE AFFECTUS - Apolostolic Letter of Pope Francis (Audio and Caption)
Scripturae sacrae affectus (in English: "Devotion to sacred Scripture") is an apostolic letter from Pope Francis published on 30 September 2020 to celebrate the 16th centenary of the death of Jerome. vatican.va/…cripturae-sacrae-affectus.html
As a prelude to SCRIPTURAE SACRAE AFFECTUS - Apolostolic Letter of Pope Francis (Audio and Caption)?
I have no idea, this is the first writing by Francis I read
I liked it