SCRIPTURAE SACRAE AFFECTUS - Apolostolic Letter of Pope Francis (Audio and Caption)

Franziskus1982
3
Scripturae sacrae affectus (in English: "Devotion to sacred Scripture") is an apostolic letter from Pope Francis published on 30 September 2020 to celebrate the 16th centenary of the death of Jerome.…More
Scripturae sacrae affectus (in English: "Devotion to sacred Scripture") is an apostolic letter from Pope Francis published on 30 September 2020 to celebrate the 16th centenary of the death of Jerome. vatican.va/…cripturae-sacrae-affectus.html
F M Shyanguya
As a prelude to SCRIPTURAE SACRAE AFFECTUS - Apolostolic Letter of Pope Francis (Audio and Caption)?
Franziskus1982
I have no idea, this is the first writing by Francis I read
Franziskus1982
I liked it
