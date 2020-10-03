SCRIPTURAE SACRAE AFFECTUS - Apolostolic Letter of Pope Francis (Audio and Caption)

Scripturae sacrae affectus (in English: "Devotion to sacred Scripture") is an apostolic letter from Pope Francis published on 30 September 2020 to celebrate the 16th centenary of the death of Jerome.… More

