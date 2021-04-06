Happy Easter 2021 from Wilton Cardinal Gregory and the Archdiocese of Washington Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, wishes the faithful of the Archdiocese of Washington and beyond a … More





Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, wishes the faithful of the Archdiocese of Washington and beyond a blessed, joyful, and hopeful Easter 2021! Join Easter Mass Livestreams with Cardinal Gregory from the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC! Holy Saturday Easter Vigil 2021 Mass (Saturday, April 3 at 8:00 PM EST): Easter Sunday 2021 Mass (Sunday, April 4 at 9:00 AM EST): The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington! For information on Mass times, Confession times, and more during Lent, visit: thelightison.org