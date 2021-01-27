Clicks10
Doctor Destroys Transgenderism with Simple Science Oppose “Drag Queen Story Hour” for kids as young as 3-years-old. Sign your peaceful protest here: tfpstudentaction.org/…/drag-queen-story-hour-prot…More
Doctor Destroys Transgenderism with Simple Science
Oppose “Drag Queen Story Hour” for kids as young as 3-years-old. Sign your peaceful protest here: tfpstudentaction.org/…/drag-queen-story-hour-protest
Doctor Destroys Transgenderism with Simple Science
You can read the full transcript of the entire interview here:
tfpstudentaction.org/…etella-on-transgender-ideology
Accurate medical information is important in the discussion about gender theory. Transgenderism is at variance with biological reality and children at young ages are being lead to believe that gender is fluid. The ramifications of this new phase of the sexual revolution are alarming. The doctor in this interview will give you good reasons to defend sound science and believe in biology.
#transgenderism #debate
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Oppose “Drag Queen Story Hour” for kids as young as 3-years-old. Sign your peaceful protest here: tfpstudentaction.org/…/drag-queen-story-hour-protest
Doctor Destroys Transgenderism with Simple Science
You can read the full transcript of the entire interview here:
tfpstudentaction.org/…etella-on-transgender-ideology
Accurate medical information is important in the discussion about gender theory. Transgenderism is at variance with biological reality and children at young ages are being lead to believe that gender is fluid. The ramifications of this new phase of the sexual revolution are alarming. The doctor in this interview will give you good reasons to defend sound science and believe in biology.
#transgenderism #debate
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa