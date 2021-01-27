Clicks6
Praying for order in every state of the union (Best Clips)
Register your prayers for the police today -- here: tfpstudentaction.org/…dge-to-protect-police-officers
In early June, the American TFP set out with an ambitious goal. They planned to pray the rosary publicly at every state capital and in as many US territories as possible. In the face of the overwhelming chaos and confusion that currently reigns in America, these prayers would ask the Blessed Mother to bring her blessings and restore order over this land.
After four months of efforts, the goal was reached on September 19, 2020, when the final rosary rally was held at the State Capitol Building in Honolulu at the feet of the famous statue of St. Damien of Molokai that stands there.
Thousands of Catholics from every state in the union joined forces in this daring spiritual crusade. Their hope was renewed. May Our Blessed Lady continue to watch over America throughout the difficult days through which it is passing.
