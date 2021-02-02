Clicks21
TOTAL WAR on citizens FREEDOM brighteon.com/…e8-8c9d-4540-a178-997c0e5c472eMore
TOTAL WAR on citizens FREEDOM
Pray to Holy Mother from Quito, Equador /1610 prophecies/
ourladyofgoodsuccess.com/pages/historyMore
Pray to Holy Mother from Quito, Equador /1610 prophecies/
Repent my brothers and sister! Jesus Christ is coming !
Today is Jesus Christ's Offering in temple. Listen to Simeon's words...:
And the child’s father and mother were amazed at what was being said about …More
Today is Jesus Christ's Offering in temple. Listen to Simeon's words...:
And the child’s father and mother were amazed at what was being said about him. Then Simeon blessed them and said to his mother Mary, “This child is destined for the falling and the rising of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be opposed so that the inner thoughts of many will be revealed—and a sword will pierce your own soul too.”
And the child’s father and mother were amazed at what was being said about him. Then Simeon blessed them and said to his mother Mary, “This child is destined for the falling and the rising of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be opposed so that the inner thoughts of many will be revealed—and a sword will pierce your own soul too.”
Many SINS, blasphemy, live without GOD - sign of this time.
"covid-19" and vaccination program is ONLY first step toward TOTALITARIAN world.
Jesus Christ - be merciful upon of us.
Holy Mother, Maria - pray for us sinners.
