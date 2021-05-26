Clicks29
Live Mike
1
In this life there is no purgatory; it is either hell or paradise; for to him who serves God truly, every trouble and infirmity turns into consolations, and through all kinds of trouble he has a …More
In this life there is no purgatory; it is either hell or paradise; for to him who serves God truly, every trouble and infirmity turns into consolations, and through all kinds of trouble he has a paradise within himself even in this world: and he who does not serve God truly, and gives himself up to sensuality, has one hell in this world, and another in the next. - St. Philip Neri
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Eva
  • Report
"A most excellent means of learning how to pray, is to acknowledge ourselves unworthy of such a benefit, and to put ourselves entirely into the hands of the Lord." – Saint Philip Neri, whose feast is today
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up