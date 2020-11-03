Clicks94
Orthodox Church opens "New Hagia Sophia" for visitors
Video by YouTube Channel BEOGRAD - youtube.com/…annel/UCotpJsENbFFP5icI-7QfMDw World's Largest Mosaic finished in Belgrade's st. Sava Cathedral, which imitates famous Hagia Sophia. The Cathedral will be completely finished in December 2020.