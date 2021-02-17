FREE Daily Missal - PDF Download

VERY DAY, IT SEEMS

we hear news of exciting liturgical projects! On Sunday, Father Friel revealed a “TLM Magnificat Magazine” being launched by SOPHIA INSTITUTE PRESS. In a moment, I’m going to tell you about a 2,007 page hand-missal by Dom Lefevbre now available as a free PDF file. Furthermore,regarding the 3rd edition of the Saint Edmund Campion Missal; this website has all the detials. In a nutshell, SOPHIA INSTITUTE PRESSwill soon release a new version of the Campion Missal which has been in development for four years:. If anyone is interested in proofreading the 3rd edition, please write to this email address Now, let me share with you a terrific PDF file: “The Daily Missal with Vespers for Sundays” (1925), produced by Dom Pierre Gaspar Lefebvre (d. 1966). The book has a double IMPRIMATUR: (1) The Abbat of Saint Andrew’s Abbey (Bruges, Belgium); (2) Most Rev’d Daniel A. Dowling (d. 1930), Archbishop of the “Twin Cities” (Minnesota). Whoever scanned this massive book did a fabulous job: