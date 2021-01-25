Clicks3
In the first half I prove that "Build Back Better" & The Great Reset is one fascist plan for total control of the world. I show you exactly where it comes from. Next, I get into why people who know about it are fighting against it. Finally I end with some hope!! We're going to beat these people, but first we have to cut through the media lies.
Source: bitchute.com/video/3Jrc2ojV4atS/
References:
World Economic Forum Build Back Better: weforum.org/…reinvent-capitalism-heres-how/
Pass Blue: passblue.com/…-turns-to-the-rich-and-famous/
WEF 2016: I own nothing, have no privacy: weforum.org/…11/how-life-could-change-2030/
Internet of Nanothings slide show: futurecomresearch.eu/…7/site_pres/K/IAN_Akyildiz.pdf
WEF / Event 201: weforum.org/…leaders-for-pandemic-response/
FIAN: UN + WEF agreement: fian.org/…-of-un-strongly-condemned-2273
Open Letter re UN / WEF partnership: cognitoforms.com/…greementIsADangerousThreatToUN
Build Back Better Media edition: www3.weforum.org/…_Building_Back_Better_2020.pdf
Quantum dot tattoo: sciencealert.com/…uggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
WinterOak Great Fascist Reset: winteroak.org.uk/…b-and-his-great-fascist-reset/
