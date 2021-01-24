YOUR BODY IS THEIR WEAPON: WE'RE ALL PATIENTS NOW - AMAZING POLLY

Clicks10
As a follow on to my "Is This Torture?" video, I discuss the way The Medical Tyranny is turning us all into Chronic Illness Outpatients. I rely on an excellent article by Sam Vaknin called "The Body As A Torture Chamber" and I apply his arguments to what is happening with the #Pandemic response.
Source: bitchute.com/video/jeVf8Bq1knk/
References:
Vaknin Article: mental-health-matters.com/the-body-as-a-torture-chamber/
Vaknin VIDEO (which contains more information than the article): youtube.com/watch?v=ir-xwCtSOvo
CBC article: cbc.ca/…o/anti-masking-rules-1.5649288
