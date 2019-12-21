"O dawn of the east, brightness of light eternal, and sun of justice: come, and enlighten those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death. " – Magnificat antiphon for the 21st of December. … More

"O dawn of the east, brightness of light eternal, and sun of justice: come, and enlighten those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death. " – Magnificat antiphon for the 21st of December. Stained glass window from the church of the Transfiguration on Mount Tabor, Israel.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr