Clicks3
The Truth about Kamala Harris - The Truth of It S7E9
► To support a grassroots movement made up of over 175,000 individuals who seeking to bring a Christian influence to politics. click here: acl.nationbuilder.com/donate20 ►► Subscribe to watch more …More
► To support a grassroots movement made up of over 175,000 individuals who seeking to bring a Christian influence to politics. click here: acl.nationbuilder.com/donate20 ►► Subscribe to watch more videos from Australian Christian Lobby here: youtube.com/…annel/UCUkXAbO0Lms1wkx8k0RN2uA ►►► If you want to be involved with other volunteers, click here: acl.org.au/volunteer ►► ►► If you are interested in leadership development, click here: acl.org.au/leaders ►► ►►► If you want to pray with us, click here: acl.org.au/prayer For more information about Australian Christian Lobby visit: acl.org.au FOLLOW US ►► Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ ►► Facebook: facebook.com/aclobby