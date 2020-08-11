Clicks52
Bishop DeGrood Message to Faithful - A Modification to the Dispensation
As of August 17, 2020, Bishop Donald DeGrood has modified the original dispensation for the diocese of Sioux Falls, to allow those that are healthy and able, to come back to weekly Mass. Guidelines …More
As of August 17, 2020, Bishop Donald DeGrood has modified the original dispensation for the diocese of Sioux Falls, to allow those that are healthy and able, to come back to weekly Mass. Guidelines to follow are available on our website at sfcatholic.org
@Abp Chaput. Say truths like these and, ‘no red hat for you!’
Fides et ratio at work. Thanks be to God!
