Bishop DeGrood Message to Faithful - A Modification to the Dispensation

As of August 17, 2020, Bishop Donald DeGrood has modified the original dispensation for the diocese of Sioux Falls, to allow those that are healthy and able, to come back to weekly Mass. Guidelines to follow are available on our website at sfcatholic.org