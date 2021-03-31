This Scottish nurse quit her job at the hospital because she no longer wants to support corruption there. The beds would be empty, there would be no more flu, although people with the flu come to … More

This Scottish nurse quit her job at the hospital because she no longer wants to support corruption there. The beds would be empty, there would be no more flu, although people with the flu come to the hospital every year. Only seven or eight beds would be occupied. The pandemic would be a big scam to justify vaccination. There would be massive side effects. One would try to treat it, but would hide the cause. Wearing the masks would give you a headache at the end of the day. Her colleagues did not want to accept it either, now they would say what is happening. It would be a great fake.